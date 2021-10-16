Axa S.A. Trims Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.