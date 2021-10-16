AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.