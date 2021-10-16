B. Riley Weighs in on NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. NMI has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

