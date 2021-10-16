Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. COKER & PALMER restated a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.