Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

