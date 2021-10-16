Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,446,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 11,270,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,892.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.78 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

