Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 387,257 shares.The stock last traded at $17.13 and had previously closed at $17.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.