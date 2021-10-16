Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

