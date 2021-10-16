Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.
Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile
