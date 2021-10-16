Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,246,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,614,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

