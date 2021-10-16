Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,087 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.37% of Echo Global Logistics worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

