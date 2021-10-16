Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,177 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

