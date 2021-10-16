Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINC opened at $14.85 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.28.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VINC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

