Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $40,295,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,875,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.07 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

