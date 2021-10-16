Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6,254.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $98.10 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

