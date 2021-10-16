Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 614,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,785. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

