Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 577.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.8% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 141.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $888.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

