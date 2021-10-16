Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

