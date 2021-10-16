Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Vroom worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vroom by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vroom by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

VRM stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

