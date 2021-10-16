Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,499 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of CorVel worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $384,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,255 shares of company stock worth $6,332,092 over the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.