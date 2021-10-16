Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,663 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 255.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CEVA by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 61,449 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CEVA by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 41,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $979.06 million, a PE ratio of -284.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

