Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,384 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of Caleres worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $14,522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $7,049,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,806 shares of company stock worth $1,568,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $847.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

