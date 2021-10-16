Barclays Boosts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $85.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

