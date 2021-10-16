Barclays Cuts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $33.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

