Barclays Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $149.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $161.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. PTC has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

