Barclays Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $35.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. Analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NMI by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 19.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

