Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.