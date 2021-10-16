Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

