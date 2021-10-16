Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.47).

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

