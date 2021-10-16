Barclays Trims Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price to $12.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 355,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

