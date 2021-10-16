Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.79.

GOLD opened at $19.13 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

