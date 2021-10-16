Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.93 ($95.22).

Basf stock opened at €65.00 ($76.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.22. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

