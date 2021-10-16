Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 99,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,113. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

