Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 75,000 Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 201.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 843,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 563,408 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,890,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NOAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 9,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,248. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.