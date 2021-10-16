Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock remained flat at $$10.28 during trading on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

