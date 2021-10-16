Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,896,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBST remained flat at $$9.67 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.