Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.09. Morgan Stanley now has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 53,755 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

