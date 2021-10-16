Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $5,986,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 42.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

