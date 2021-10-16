Belt (BELT) Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00070060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00110714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,946.03 or 0.99686256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.27 or 0.06366392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

