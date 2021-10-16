Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TEAM (LON:TEAM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TEAM (LON:TEAM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

TEAM stock opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.94) on Tuesday. TEAM has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.44.

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20).

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

