Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TEAM (LON:TEAM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TEAM (LON:TEAM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

TEAM stock opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.94) on Tuesday. TEAM has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.44.

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

