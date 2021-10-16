Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.32. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 6,169 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.