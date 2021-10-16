BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

