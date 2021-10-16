Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

