Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.81.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day moving average of $312.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
