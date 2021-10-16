Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.81.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day moving average of $312.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

