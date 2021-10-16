Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

NYSE BHVN opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

