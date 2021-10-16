Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 44636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIREF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

