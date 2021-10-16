Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 68.3% in September

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 374,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,619. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

