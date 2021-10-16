Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $102,432.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.00332413 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,526,744 coins and its circulating supply is 10,526,739 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

