BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.