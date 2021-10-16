Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

BLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $237,467.

Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.