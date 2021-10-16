BlackRock Inc. Has $101.74 Million Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $101,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

